New Delhi: The Indian government Friday dismissed as false a viral claim circulating on pro-Pakistan social media accounts that a female Indian Air Force pilot had been captured by Pakistani forces.

The rumour alleged that Squadron Leader Shivani Singh had been taken into custody after ejecting from her jet during recent hostilities. The claim was accompanied by an unverified video and references to past incidents, including the capture of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman in 2019.

Indian Female Air Force pilot has NOT been captured. Pro-Pakistan social media handles claim that an Indian Female Air Force pilot, Squadron Leader Shivani Singh, has been captured in Pakistan. This claim is FAKE!: PIB Fact Check pic.twitter.com/NSRsWl6q6I — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2025

However, India’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued a fact-check categorically denying the report. “An Indian Air Force female pilot has not been caught. The claim is fake,” PIB said in a statement.

Officials urged the public not to fall for misinformation and reiterated that no Indian personnel were missing or captured.

The fabricated narrative appears to be part of a broader wave of disinformation emerging amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.