Social media has been flooded with memes mocking Pakistan’s air defence system after it reportedly failed to intercept a single missile fired by India.
The HQ-9 system, developed by China, is designed to intercept aircraft, cruise missiles, UAVs and tactical ballistic missiles. Its base variant has a range of 120 kilometres, which extends up to 300 kilometres in the HQ-9B version, and it can target objects at altitudes up to 50 kilometres.
Netizens on X have widely shared memes imagining conversations between Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping following the embarrassment over the faulty air defence.
One user posted a clip from the 1994 Hindi film Khuddar, starring Govinda.
Another user shared a meme from Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, replacing the character Wasoosoo Bhai with the Pakistani PM.
Meanwhile, as tensions with Pakistan escalate, the Indian Air Force activated its S-400 “Sudarshan Chakra” air defence system Wednesday night to intercept and neutralise multiple aerial threats.
On the night of May 7-8, the Pakistan Army reportedly launched drones and missiles targeting key Indian military installations in Avantipora, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, and Amritsar. All attempted strikes were effectively repelled by Indian defences.