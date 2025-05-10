Social media has been flooded with memes mocking Pakistan’s air defence system after it reportedly failed to intercept a single missile fired by India.

The HQ-9 system, developed by China, is designed to intercept aircraft, cruise missiles, UAVs and tactical ballistic missiles. Its base variant has a range of 120 kilometres, which extends up to 300 kilometres in the HQ-9B version, and it can target objects at altitudes up to 50 kilometres.

Netizens on X have widely shared memes imagining conversations between Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping following the embarrassment over the faulty air defence.

One user posted a clip from the 1994 Hindi film Khuddar, starring Govinda.

Shehbaz sharif to Xinping for faulty air defence System pic.twitter.com/Sm3DwVJA90 — maithun (@Being_Humor) May 8, 2025

Another user shared a meme from Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, replacing the character Wasoosoo Bhai with the Pakistani PM.

Shehbaz Sharif to China Air Defence System: pic.twitter.com/JVLv7rTqwM — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) May 8, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif to Xi Jinping after 'Made in China' Air Defence System failed to intercept missiles pic.twitter.com/cstyOjlnR0 — _sankasm_ (@_sankasm_) May 8, 2025

This is what China did to Pakistan 🤭 pic.twitter.com/LXPOsUZSn3 — Arif Aajakia (@arifaajakia) May 8, 2025

Meme of the day… 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FgxNJ1g0vC — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) May 8, 2025

Meanwhile, as tensions with Pakistan escalate, the Indian Air Force activated its S-400 “Sudarshan Chakra” air defence system Wednesday night to intercept and neutralise multiple aerial threats.

On the night of May 7-8, the Pakistan Army reportedly launched drones and missiles targeting key Indian military installations in Avantipora, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, and Amritsar. All attempted strikes were effectively repelled by Indian defences.