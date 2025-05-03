The internet is a wonderful place if you’re looking for information, but let’s be real, it’s also home to some of the wildest, most unpredictable (and often funniest) moments you’ll ever see. Case in point? A recent viral tweet where a woman made what seemed like a pretty normal request: she asked netizens to Photoshop two women out of the background of her picture.

Simple enough, right?

Well, not when you’re dealing with the internet’s wild imagination.

Sure, some kind souls actually helped. They used their photo-editing skills and returned a clean, background-woman-free version of the photo in the replies. Helpful, wholesome, all good.

But then came the others, the memers, the ones who took the opportunity and ran with it like it was a 100m sprint at the Olympics.

One user replaced the two background ladies with—you won’t believe it—stick figures, just casually hovering in the same spots like haunting cartoon ghosts. Another decided that the woman who posted the request should be the one removed from the image altogether. And what did they replace her with? A dustbin. Yes, a literal garbage can.

The creativity (and pettiness) didn’t stop there. Here are some of the most unhinged and hilarious replies that made the tweet go viral.

