Jakarta: Emphasising the centuries-old civilisational ties between India and Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said that the relationship between the two countries is deeply rooted in the shared legacy of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata.

Addressing the Indonesian Parliament Tuesday, PM Modi said, “India and Indonesia do not just share the sea; we also share our history. Our relationship is rooted in the legacy of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata… We are linked through magnificent monuments such as Borobudur and Prambanan. We are connected through Garuda, Indonesia’s national emblem. We are connected through the joy and celebrations of the Bali Jatra festival.”

In a light-hearted remark, PM Modi said that it was difficult to determine whether Indonesia’s “krupuk” or India’s “papad” was crunchier.

“And when it comes to taste, it is difficult to say whether ‘krupuk’ or ‘papad’ is crunchier… Yet, one thing is certain: both spices and bumbu play an integral role in our lives,” he noted, highlighting the cultural similarities.

Prime Minister Modi also underscored the long-standing maritime and cultural exchanges between the two countries, noting that traders and Sufi saints from Gujarat had travelled to Indonesia centuries ago, carrying with them the ideas and values of Islam.

“It is said that centuries ago, traders and Sufi saints from Gujarat travelled to Indonesia by sea. They brought with them the ideas of Islam and the values of the Islamic way of life,” he added.

PM Modi said that he and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will visit the Prambanan Temple at Yogyakarta Wednesday, Indonesia’s largest Hindu temple complex and a UNESCO World Heritage site.

During the visit, both leaders will jointly inaugurate the conservation and restoration project of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, underscoring the two countries’ shared commitment to preserving their common cultural heritage.

“This evening, President Prabowo and I will meet with the Indian community residing here. Tomorrow, President Prabowo and I will visit Prambanan, where we will inaugurate the conservation and restoration project for this World Heritage Site. India and Indonesia are fully committed to preserving the heritage that history has entrusted to us. I also extend a special invitation to all of you to visit India. Please do come to India; bring your families and friends along. The people of India would be delighted to welcome you,” PM Modi stated.

Calling it an honour to address the Indonesian Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the centuries-old historical, cultural and people-to-people ties between India and Indonesia. He said that both nations remain committed to shaping a future defined by friendship, cooperation and shared prosperity.

“It was an honour to address the Indonesian Parliament. India and Indonesia are connected by centuries of shared history, culture and people-to-people ties. Together, we will continue to work towards a future defined by friendship, cooperation and shared prosperity.” PM Modi posted on X.