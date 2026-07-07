Mumbai: Western Maharashtra is witnessing heavy to intermittent downpours, with rain wreaking absolute havoc across the Satara district, and the popular hill station of Mahabaleshwar there recording a whopping 513 mm of rain in a 24-hour window, which is one of the highest single-day rainfalls recorded in the century for the region, state government sources said Tuesday.

The relentless downpour has completely disrupted normal life in the western hilly terrains of Satara district.

In Mahabaleshwar, several roads have been severely waterlogged, and multiple incidents of landslides have been reported. Cracked roads, uprooted trees, and snapped power lines have led to widespread power outages and cut off communication to several villages. Massive mudslides and boulders collapsing onto rural Ghat roads have blocked critical transport routes, bringing vehicular traffic to a complete standstill. This 513 mm rainfall is now etched as one of the highest-ever rainfall records in Satara’s history, showcasing nature’s furious side, the sources said.

In light of the record-breaking rainfall, the local administration has gone on high alert and appealed to citizens not to step out of their homes unless for absolute emergencies. While the region’s famous waterfalls, lakes, and Venna Lake are overflowing beautifully, the torrential downpour has simultaneously turned into a massive crisis for the residents. Rains have practically battered Mahabaleshwar and the western belt of Satara, and officials indicate it might take a considerable amount of time for normalcy to return.

Atit village in Khandala taluka witnessed a cloudburst-like situation overnight. Torrential downpours triggered flash floods in local streams and rivers due to massive water cascading down the hills. The floodwaters breached the local temple premises and turned the surrounding streets into raging rivers. Floodwaters reportedly gushed into several houses situated along the banks of the overflowing streams, damaging household goods and crops. Affected villagers and farmers have demanded that the government immediately conduct official damage assessments (panchnamas) and provide financial assistance to compensate for their losses.

Further, heavy rains continue to lash various regions across the state, except for Marathwada. Following torrential downpours in Mumbai and its suburbs, authorities have declared a holiday for schools.

The Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority (MSDMA) released a situation summary report Tuesday morning detailing the impact of the intense downpour across the state. Heavy monsoon rains have lashed several parts of Maharashtra over the last 24 hours, causing severe waterlogging, river swelling, and weather-related casualties. Palghar district recorded the highest rainfall in the state over the last 24 hours, receiving a staggering 203.3 mm of rain. Neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts also experienced heavy downpours, recording 116.4 mm and 108.7 mm of rainfall, respectively. Mumbai Suburban registered 90.4 mm, while Pune saw 70.9 mm.