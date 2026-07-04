New Delhi: The India-Israel Bilateral Investment Agreement (BIA) which will ensure a secure and predictable investment climate and strengthen the bilateral economic relation has come into force from Saturday, the finance ministry said.

The BIA is robust in protection of investment and investor with respect to their investments while being flexible enough to retain sovereign policy space in line with legitimate public policy objectives, reflecting the modern principles and evolving jurisprudence of international investment law, the ministry said.

India and Israel had September 8, 2025, signed the BIA in New Delhi. The agreement come into effect from July 4, 2026, it said in a statement.

The BIA is a landmark step towards strengthening bilateral economic relations and ensuring a secure and predictable investment climate.

It is expected to contribute to increased cross-border investment activity and further deepen the economic partnership between India and Israel.