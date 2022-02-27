New Delhi: With 10,273 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,29,16,117, while the active cases dipped to 1,11,472, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,13,724 with 243 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 21 consecutive days.

The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.54 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 10,409 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.00 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.26 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,22,90,921, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 177.44 crore.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The 243 new fatalities include 181 from Kerala and 19 from Karnataka.

A total of 5,13,724 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,695 from Maharashtra, 65,161 from Kerala, 39,919 from Karnataka, 38,002 from Tamil Nadu, 26,119 from Delhi, 23,450 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,172 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

