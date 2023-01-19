New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 134 in a day while the number of active cases has declined to 1,962 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Thursday.

India has so far recorded 4.46 crore Covid cases. The death toll stood at 5,30,728, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.07 percent while the weekly positivity was 0.08 percent. Active cases now comprise 0.01 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 percent, according to the health ministry website.

Active caseload declined by 36 cases in 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,48,815, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.20 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lahks on August 23, 40 lahks on September 5 and 50 lahks on September 16. It went past 60 lahks on September 28, 70 lahks on October 11, crossed 80 lahks on October 29, 90 lahks on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of three crores on June 23 last year and four crores on January 25 this year.

PTI