Male: India has signed 13 MoUs with the Maldives for enhancing ferry services in the island nation with an MVR 100 million grant, expanding maritime connectivity and uplifting community livelihoods.

The MoUs signed Sunday are for projects to be implemented under the Indian grant assistance scheme—High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) Phase III. The signing ceremony took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, marking another milestone in the ever-strengthening partnership between the two countries, the Maldives’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The 13 projects launched under this phase amount to a total grant of MVR 100 million (about Rs 55,28,47,552), primarily aimed at enhancing ferry services in the Maldives, expanding connectivity, and uplifting community livelihoods, it said.

“Forging ties with Community Development. On May 18, India and the Maldives signed 13 MoUs for enhancing ferry services in the Maldives with an MVR 100 mn grant under HICDP III. India is happy to partner with GoM in enhancing maritime connectivity, a lifeline for the people of the Maldives,” the High Commission of India in the Maldives posted on X.

The MoUs were signed by Abdulla Khaleel, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the Maldivian government, and G Balasubramanian, the High Commissioner of India to the Maldives. Mohamed Ameen, Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, signed on behalf of the implementing agency.

During the ceremony, Khaleel emphasised that India’s assistance has always been meaningful, purposeful, and aligned with the needs of the Maldivian people, reflecting the enduring bond between the two countries.

He highlighted that the projects launched are more than just infrastructural developments—they are lifelines to communities, designed to address local needs and bring lasting socio-economic benefits.

He further expressed confidence that the successful implementation of these projects would pave the way for even greater cooperation and shared progress, underscoring the spirit of friendship that defines Maldives-India relations.

“Pleased to launch 13 new projects today under India’s grant assistance for High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) Phase III. These projects go beyond infrastructure. They are lifelines for communities, creating pathways to opportunities, solving local challenges, and supporting lasting socio-economic progress. I thank the Government and people of India for the generous support,” Khaleel posted on X.

Ameen, speaking on the project, highlighted the rapid progress in establishing a nationwide high-speed ferry network, now connecting 81 islands across 9 atolls.

He noted that the MoUs signed today with India will further expand these services, reinforcing the strong bilateral ties between the two countries. Although initially scheduled for completion in 2027, the project is now expected to be finalised by the end of this year.

Both ministers expressed gratitude to the Government of India for its generous support, highlighting its transformative impact on Maldivian communities.

The announcement of Phase III of the HICDP scheme was made during the state visit to India by President Mohamed Muizzu last October.

“This milestone supports President Dr @MMuizzu’s vision to strengthen our national transport network by year-end. Grateful for India’s continued support,” Ameen posted on X.

