New Delhi: Remembering Pandit Jasraj’s unparalleled contribution to classical Indian music, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lata Mangeshkar and others in the music industry condoled the death the classical Indian vocalist at the age of 90. One of India’s greatest music legends, Pandit Jasraj died Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, United States.

This is what they said after the death of Pandit Jasraj

Ram Nath Kovind: Sad to hear about Pandit Jasraj’s passing away. Spanning a distinguished career of over 8 decades, Pandit Jasraj, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, enthralled people with soulful renditions. Condolence to his family, friends & music connoisseurs.

Narendra Modi: The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditionsoutstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti.

Lata Mangeshkar: I am devastated by the news of demise of great classical vocalist and worshiper of goddess Saraswati, Sangeet Marthand Pandit Jasraj ji. May his soul rest in peace.

Madhup Mudgal: He was one of the greatest singers of our country. I always considered him one of the five pillars of Indian classical music – Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Kumar Gandharva, Mallikarjun Mansur, Kishori Amonkar, and Pandit Jasraj. We have lost an irreplaceable artiste today.

Ulhas Kashalkar: He established his own gharana and made classical music popular among the new generation. He created the next generation of listener at a time when classical music was losing its touch. There rarely comes an artiste with such an influence on the public.

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan: I shared so many festivals with Jasraj bhai right from the sixties. He gave a different dimension to vocal music. His musical approach and genius endeared him to the planet. His legacy lives on timelessly. I will miss him immensely both musically and personally! May his soul rest in peace!

Asha Bhosle: I have lost someone who was extremely fond of me, I have lost a big brother indeed! Sangeet ka sooraj doob gaya… I will always remember his childlike demeanor. May his soul rest in peace.

AR Rahman: Just heard of the passing of the Legendary #PanditJasraj Ji. My condolence to music itself, and to every musician on the planet. A truly monumental loss. My heart goes out to my friends Jatin & Lalit Pandit, Shweta & Shraddha Pandit & of course @DurgaJasraj ji, and the family.

Javed Akhtar: My heartfelt condolence to Pandit Jasraj ‘s family . I can see him standing on the stage with his arms raised as if he is blessing all of us and in his soft and silken voice for the last time he is saying.

Shankar Mahadevan: Devastated after hearing the news that Sangeet marthand pandit Jasraj has moved on to the next dimension. A big void in the world of Indian classical music. His music will live on in this planet.