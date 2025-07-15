Cuttack: President Droupadi Murmu Tuesday said that India is moving from women’s empowerment to women-led development.

Addressing the 13th annual convocation of Ravenshaw University in Cuttack, she said female students outperforming their male classmates in 21 out of 27 departments of the varsity this year was a testament to it.

“Over the last five years, girl students have consistently outperformed boys in academics at the institute. At the post-graduate level, the number of girl students who topped was more than three and a half times that of the boys. This reflects India was moving from women empowerment to women-led development,” Murmu said.

She advised the graduating students to become job providers, and not job seekers.

“If you desire, you can become entrepreneurs and set up your own ventures,” she told the students.

The president said the institute has been a sight of great intellectual formation and social activism since its beginning in 1868.

“Now, the institution has evolved as Ravenshaw University, a modern academic institute making remarkable strides in research, innovation, and inclusivity,” she noted.

“It continues to build upon its rich legacy of academic excellence,” she added.

The President conferred honorary degrees on four noted personalities in recognition of their contributions to different fields.

The honorary degree recipients are Department of Atomic Energy Secretary Ajit Kumar Mohanty, conservationist Sabarmatee, founder of Odisha’s first braille press Bijay Kumar Rath, and Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab.

At the programme, the varsity gave 4,839 bachelor’s degrees, 2,935 master’s degrees, 19 MPhil degrees, and 158 doctorates. A total of 176 students received gold medals.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and state Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj were present at the convocation.

