Sambalpur: Highlighting the need to create 8 to 10 million jobs annually in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Principal Secretary PK Mishra Saturday urged students to equip themselves with both technical knowledge and practical skills.

Speaking at the 9th convocation ceremony of IIM Sambalpur, Mishra said, “There is a need to create 8 to 10 million jobs annually. The central government has therefore launched initiatives like Digital India and Skill India to meet this goal. You need technical knowledge along with skills.”

He also informed the students that India has secured a strong position on the global stage.

Mishra said this is a crucial period not only for students, but also for the country.

“Today, India holds a strong global position, with a growing economy, a young population and strategic partnerships. The country’s increasing influence will help achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat, as envisioned by the Prime Minister,” Mishra said.

Mishra said India’s digital infrastructure is getting stronger by the day and there are 8,000 million internet users in the country.

“The digital economy is growing. Around 185 million UPI transactions were made in 2024-25,” he said, adding that the country has now entered the era of ‘Amrit Kal’.

“Modi has set a goal to make the country prosperous. There is a need for everyone to work together towards building a developed India by 2047,” Mishra added.

Encouraging students, Mishra said, “We are grappling with tectonic shifts in geopolitical alignments while simultaneously witnessing technological breakthroughs at an unprecedented pace. Climate and sustainability are central to this conversation. Disruptions in global supply chains, protectionist policies, heightened geopolitical tensions and changing global trade patterns are contributing to this complexity.”

“You must take the initiative to shape your own future and focus on achieving many more milestones, building upon the solid foundation you have established today,” he said.

Expressing happiness over IIM Sambalpur’s gender ratio — where women make up 60 per cent of MBA students — he encouraged the institute to aim for 80 per cent.

He praised the world-class campus infrastructure and said, “IIM Sambalpur in its decade of existence has earned a reputation for integrating various activities. The institute upholds core values of innovation, integrity and inclusiveness. It has incorporated artificial intelligence into its educational framework, which is a significant initiative. I commend IIM Sambalpur for launching the Master Weavers program for the weavers of Western Odisha; this is a commendable effort and contributes to the regional development.”

Padma Shri Arundhati Bhattacharya, chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Sambalpur, and Chairman and CEO, Salesforce India & South Asia, encouraged the graduating students and said, “The world is evolving rapidly and you will face both opportunities and challenges. However, with the knowledge and skills that you have gained, you are well equipped to navigate any obstacle that can come your way.”

In the welcome address, Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, highlighted the achievements of the institute over the past decade.

He said, “This year, during the convocation, we celebrate 10 years of IIM Sambalpur’s establishment. This is the first time that we have students from five different programmes — MBA, Executive MBA, MBA for Working Professionals, PhD and PhD for Working Professionals — receiving their respective degrees”.

Prof Jaiswal further said, “We are in an advanced stage of being triple crowned IIM including AACSB, EFMD and BGA. We hope to achieve these accreditations within the next two years, positioning us among the few Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) with these prestigious international recognitions.”

