Mumbai: What do you do when you are travelling from one bio bubble to another and are stuck at an airport? You play monopoly if you are the New Zealand cricketers moving from Kanpur to Mumbai for the second Test against India.

Both the teams reached Mumbai late in the evening on a chartered flight for the second and final Test of the series to be played at the Wankhede Stadium from December 3. With the first match at Kanpur ending in a thrilling draw with the Black Caps surviving by the skin of their teeth, the match at Wankhede becomes the series decider with a lot riding on it for both teams.

This will be the first Test at Mumbai after almost five years — the last match played at this ground was the India-England Test in 2016.

Just like the Kanpur Test, the second Test will also be played in a stadium with reduced capacity as the Maharashtra government has capped the crowd capacity at 25 percent.