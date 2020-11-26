Sydney: The Indian and Australian cricketers will wear black armbands and observe a minute’s silence ahead of the first ODI here Friday. The rituals will be observed in honour of Dean Jones, who died during the IPL in September. Dean Jones was a hugely popular commentator for his sharp analysis of the game.

The former Australia batsman had represented his country in 52 Tests and 164 ODIs. Jones was in Mumbai as part of IPL official broadcaster’s commentary panel when he died September 24. His death came suddenly following a cardiac arrest.

To honour his life, Cricket Australia (CA) has decided to pay two significant tributes during the India series.

“The first celebration will come at Friday’s opening one-day international against India at the SCG. There will be a minute’s silence before play and both nations will don black armbands. There will also be a highlights package of his grand career on the big screen,” said a report in the ‘Sydney Morning Herald’.

India will play three ODIs, as many T20Is. Those will be followed by a much-anticipated four-Test series beginning with a Day-Night game at Adelaide, December 17.

Australia’s cricket board also arranged a tribute on the opening day of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). It is Jones’ home venue. He received tremendous support from his home crowd during his playing days.

“The biggest honour, however, will be saved for the showcase event that is the Boxing Day Test at the MCG. The tribute will be held at tea break at 3.24pm on day one. Jones’ wife Jane and family will be in attendance,” the report said.

“A poem written by local writer Chris Driscol in the wake of Jones’ death will be recited. There will also be a tribute banner inside the seating bowl across a bay of seats for the entire Test. Other plans are also being discussed,” the report further stated.

Jones’ highest first-class score and his Test cap number were 324 and hence it was decided to pay the tribute at 3.24pm.

Jones scored 3,631 runs including 11 centuries in Tests. He amassed 6,063 runs in ODIs in an illustrious international career.