New Delhi: With 6,168 new coronavirus infections reported in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,44,42,507, even as the active cases declined to 59,210, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Friday.

Till date 5,27,932 people have perished to the infection, including 21 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, which took into account two deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections, with 98.68 per cent of the once infected people able to fight off the infection, the health ministry said.

A decline of 3,538 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.94 per cent, and weekly at 2.51 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has reached 4,38,55,365. The current fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 212.75 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year, and four crore on January 25 this year.

The 19 new fatalities include four from Maharashtra, three each from Delhi and West Bengal, two each from Chhattisgarh and Gujarat, and one each from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh.

PTI