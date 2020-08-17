New Delhi: The number of people who have recuperated from COVID-19 in India went past 19 lakh Monday. India registered a record 57,584 patients recovering within a span of 24 hours. The fresh recoveries have pushed the recovery rate to over 72 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. India’s COVID-19 recoveries have reached closer to two million (19,19,842). The actual caseload of India currently stands at 6,76,900 on date. It comprises only 25.57 per cent of the total positive cases, the Health Ministry said.

This difference between the recovered and the active cases continues to expand. It now stands at 12,42,942. The recovery rate is 72.51 per cent at present, the Health Ministry stated.

This is the result of successful and coordinated implementation of an effective containment strategy. Also aggressive and comprehensive testing coupled with standardised clinical management has helped in the recovery rate, the ministry stated.

India has followed a standard of care protocol for the differentiated categorisation of COVID-19 patients. The patients have been divided into mild, moderate and severe segments. The clearly formulated segments have be done through the Clinical Management Protocol of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The effective clinical management strategies have yielded positive results, the ministry said. India has been marching firmly on the road to enhanced recoveries every day, it asserted.

The early identification of cases has helped to ensure timely and prompt isolation of the mild and moderate cases. Also hospitalisation of the severe and critical cases promptly has led to effective management of cases. The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has further slumped to 1.92 per cent.

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 26,47,663 Monday with a single-day spike of 57,981 infections. The the death toll crossed the 50,000 mark with 941 fresh fatalities, the Health Ministry data said.