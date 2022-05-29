New Delhi: India reported 2,828 fresh Covid cases in a span of 24 hours, which is a rise from the previous day’s count of 2,685, the Union Health Ministry said Sunday morning.

In the same period, the country has reported 14 Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,586.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country has also risen at 17,087 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,035 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,11,370. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s daily positivity rate continues at 0.60 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.56 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,74,309 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 84.97 crore.

As of Sunday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 193.28 crore, achieved via 2,44,88,568 sessions.