New Delhi: India recorded less than 30,000 fresh COVID-19 infections Friday, the second time this month. However, the new COVID-19 infections pushed its caseload to 97.96 lakh. Meanwhile the total number of recoveries increased to 92.90 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total COVID-19 cases mounted to 97,96,769 with 29,398 fresh infections. The death toll rose to 1,42,186 with 414 new fatalities, the Health Ministry data updated at 8.00am showed. India had recorded a daily rise of 26,567 (less than 30,000) cases on December 8.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 92,90,834 Friday. It pushed the national recovery rate to 94.84 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4,00,000 for the fifth consecutive day. There are 3,63,749 active coronavirus infections in India which comprise 3.71 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark August 7, 30 lakh August 23 and 40 lakh September 5. It went past 50 lakh September 16, 60 lakh September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh October 29, and 90 lakh November 20.

The 414 new fatalities include 70 from Maharashtra, 61 from Delhi, 49 from West Bengal, 27 from Punjab, 26 each from Haryana and Kerala, and 24 from Uttar Pradesh.

The total 1,42,186 deaths reported so far in India include 47,972 from Maharashtra, 11,912 from Karnataka and 11,853 from Tamil Nadu. Delhi (9,874), West Bengal (8,916), Uttar Pradesh (8,011), Andhra Pradesh (7,047) and Punjab (5,007) have also registered large number of fatalities. The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR),” the ministry said on its website. It added that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.