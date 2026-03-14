New Delhi: India Saturday condemned Pakistan’s air strikes inside Afghan territory, asserting that Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity should be fully respected.

“India condemns the air strikes by Pakistan in Afghanistan’s territory, leading to the death of several civilians and destruction of civilian infrastructure,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Our response to media queries on recent attacks by Pakistan on Afghanistan ⬇️ 🔗 https://t.co/jXBxyOlsfl pic.twitter.com/mvVnVvaUZ9 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 14, 2026



“This is yet another act of aggression by a Pakistani establishment that remains hostile to the idea of a sovereign Afghanistan,” he said.

Jaiswal was responding to a media query on the Pakistani aerial raid on Afghanistan.

“India reiterates that Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity should be fully respected,” he said.

The Pakistani military carried out air strikes inside Afghanistan in the last few weeks amid an escalating conflict between the two sides.