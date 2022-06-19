Bangalore: India and South Africa shared honours in the five-match T20I series after the last game here Sunday was called off due to rain with only 3.3 overs of play possible. In that period India had scored 28 for the loss of two wickets. South Africa had won the first two games while the Indians came back strongly the third and fourth matches to draw level in the series.

After being put into bat, a steady downpour delayed the game by 50 minutes. It started raining just when the game was about to start. The curtailed match did start at 7.50pm, but was called off after only 16 minutes of play in which India managed 28 runs for the loss of two wickets.

Lungi Ngidi got both the wickets of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad with a couple of slower deliveries. Kishan hit two sixes off Kehsav Maharaj’s opening over but was undone by a loopy slower delivery from Ngidi as he committed to the shot early and played all over it.

Gaikwad also failed to pick up a slower delivery and was holed out at mid-on before the heavens opened up again to stop the series decider.

The future of the match was in doubt as it had been raining steadily here since Friday. Even then a large number of spectators had turned to watch up the match. There were forecasts of rains also Sunday and that is exactly what happened.

For the record Rishabh Pant lost his fifth successive toss in the series and the South Africans put India in to bat. ned.