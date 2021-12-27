Centurion: The Indian team will look to reset their first innings target after the second day’s play in the opening Test against South Africa was abandoned Monday here without a ball being bowled due to heavy and persistent rain since morning. What started as a drizzle this morning became a steady downpour in the afternoon. Now with 90 overs lost in the game, Virat Kohli’s men, sitting pretty at 272 for 3 after day one, will now have to quicken up the proceedings in the remaining three days.

Twice, the rain stopped and umpires decided on inspection. However, on both occasions just before they were to step out, heavens opened up once again.

“Unfortunately, due to the large volume of rain today at Centurion, play has been called off for the day,” BCCI stated on its Twitter handle. It also posted a picture of the ground completely soaked.

There was too much water on the covers. With literally no sunshine, there was very little chance for the ground to dry up and some overs of play to be possible.

However, if India would have thought of batting for nearly two days, they would perhaps look for a solid first innings score of 400 to 450 and put the pressure right back on the Proteas. The hosts only have three quality batters – skipper Dean Elgar, senior keeper-batter Quinton de Kock and the seasoned Temba Bavuma in their ranks.

These three are the only ones with proven record to take the attack back to the Indian camp that boasts of a world class seam attack, comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

However, to get 20 wickets, India would expect 270 overs of play in the next three days. The third and fourth day’s forecasts predict sunny weather with partly cloudy sky but on the final day, there is forecast of thundershowers.