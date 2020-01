Rajkot: India scored a competitive 340 for 6 against Australia in the second ODI here Friday.

Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with 96 off 90 balls while skipper Virat Kohli hit 78 off 76 deliveries. KL Rahul coming in at No 5 scored 80 off 52 balls while leg-spinner Adam Zampa was the most successful bowler with figures of 3 for 50 in 10 overs.

Brief Scores: India 340/6 in 50 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 96, Virat Kohli 78, KL Rahul 80, Adam Zampa 3/50).

PTI