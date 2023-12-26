Centurion: India laboured to 208 for eight when bad light and rain halted the final session’s play on the first day of the opening Test against South Africa here Tuesday.

The elemental adversity stopped the play after 59 overs on a day that also saw a delayed toss due to wet patches on the field.

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada rocked India with a five-wicket haul (5/44) as the visitors hung on for dear life through an unbeaten 70 off 105 balls by KL Rahul.

Brief scores: India: 208 for 8 in 59 overs (KL Rahul 70 batting, Kagiso Rabada 5/44).

PTI