London: The Indian players will get their second dose of Covid-19 vaccines July 7 and 9, sources said here Tuesday. The Indian cricketers who will be playing in the Test series against England are currently on a 20-day break. The break was sanctioned by the BCCI after the completion of the WTC final against New Zealand. The players will have to assemble here to get their vaccine does.

“The second dosage has been planned for the cricketers and they will be vaccinated Wednesday and Friday,” the source said.

While the boys are currently on a break after the completion of the World Test Championship, they are set to go into quarantine in Durham from July 14.

After completing their quarantine, the Indians will play a warm-up game from July 20 to 22. The first Test against England starts at Nottingham August 4.

There is good news for the Indians after opener Shubman Gill was ruled out of the five-Test series due to a shin injury. Pacer Ishant Sharma had also suffered an injury to his bowling hand while stopping a ball during the WTC final at the Ageas Bowl. He had to get three stitches, but the pacer is set to be fit in time for the England Tests.

“Ishant hurt his bowling hand while stopping the ball and had to get three stitches. But he will be ready for the Tests against England which starts August 4,” the source informed Tuesday.