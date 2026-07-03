Tehran: A high-level Indian delegation Friday paid tributes to Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in US-Israeli strikes in February, in Tehran.

The delegation, comprising Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita paid their respects to the Iranian leader in Tehran.

Represented India at the funeral ceremony of His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran today, along with MoS External Affairs @PmargheritaBJP. Also extended deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent conflict, Hasnain said in a social media post.

In a separate post, Margherita said he and the Bihar governor represented India at the funeral ceremony and conveyed our respects on behalf of the Government and the people of India.

Separately, Congress leader Salman Khurshid, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Sikh, Hindu, Muslim and Christian religious leaders from India also paid homage to the late Iranian leader.

In a social media post, Mufti said it was an honour to be in Tehran to express her deepest condolences and solidarity over the death of Khamenei, whom she described as a revered leader who dared to stand against the tide and fought for the oppressed.

The public funeral ceremonies will be held in Tehran and QomJuly 5, 6, and 7. The burial will take place in Khamenei’s hometown, Mashhad, July 9.