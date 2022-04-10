Bhubaneswar: The Indian women hockey team went to the top of FIH Pro League points table after their two games against England were cancelled. The Indian eves were awarded six points for the two matches that were earlier postponed due to Covid-19 related issues with the England team. The Indian eves now have 22 points, and have leapfrogged the Netherlands (19) and Germany (13).

The two matches were initially scheduled for April 2 and 3 at the Kalinga Staium here but postponed due to a high number of Covid-19 cases and injuries in the England team.

“The FIH Hockey Pro League matches between India and England (Women), initially scheduled on 2 and 3 April in Bhubaneswar, but postponed due to a high number of Covid-19 cases and injuries affecting the English team, will unfortunately be cancelled, eventually,” the FIH said in a statement.

“Indeed, despite all efforts from Hockey India, England Hockey and FIH, no dates could be found to reschedule the matches in India. Consequently, it has been agreed between the FIH and the two nations that the six points available for these two matches will be awarded to India,” it added.

India had beaten the Netherlands 2-1 in the first match of the two-legged tie here Friday before losing 1-3 in the shootout in the second game Saturday.

On the match India lost in the shootout against Netherlands coach Jannke Schopman said that despite putting pressure on their opponents, the eves neglected to create more outcomes.

“I think we played well for most of the game. In the first three quarters, we put a lot of pressure on them, but we neglected to create more outcomes. We little bit rushed in the end phase, and unfortunately, we didn’t earn penalty corners today (Saturday). And, in the fourth quarter, we lacked a little bit composure and lost the ball towards them,” Schopman said.