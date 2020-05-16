New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday condoled the death of 24 migrant workers in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “I am deeply hurt by the tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya. Government is taking all relief measures. I express my condolence to the families of the those who died in the accident and also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

In a tweet Rajnath Singh said, “I am deeply saddened to know about the death of many workers in the road accident in Auraiya of Uttar Pradesh. I express my condolences to the families of those who died in this accident. I pray for the speedy recovery of workers who are injured in the accident.”

The Congress leader in a tweet also condoled the death of 24 migrant workers and said, “I am saddened by the news of the death of 24 laborers and the injured to many people in Auraiya of Uttar Pradesh. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured well soon.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, Kejriwal also took to twitter and wrote, “Extremely disturbed by the loss of lives in the accident in Auraiya. The tragedy of migrant labour keeps getting worse. Something needs to be done urgently.”

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condoling the death of the migrant workers slammed the Uttar Pradesh government.

In a series of tweets she said, “The heart wrenching accident of Auraiya has again brought the question to the fore, why the government is not making proper arrangements for the safe return of the migrant workers? Why the buses are not being arranged in the state to transport the migrant workers?”

“Either the government is not seeing anything or even after seeing everything they are just ignoring it. Is rhethoric the only job left with the government?” she said in next tweet.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is also the in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh also demanded that the dead bodies of all the victims should be transported respectfully to their family members. “All the injured to be given proper treatment. And all of them should be financially supported,” she said in a tweet.

The reactions from the leaders came after in a gruesome incident, 24 migrant workers were killed and 20 seriously injured in a collision between the mini-truck and a trolley in Auraiya district, early on Saturday morning.

The incident took place on the national highway at Mihauli under Kotwali police circle when the trolley rammed into a stationary mini-truck.

The trolley, sources said, was carrying 81 migrant workers who were on their way from Faridabad to Gorakhpur.

Senior officials have reached the spot and the injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

District magistrate Abhisek Singh said that 15 persons who have been critically injured are being shifted to the PGI in Sefai in Etawah.

The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the dead victims and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the accident.

IANS