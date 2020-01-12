London: A 63-year-old Indian-origin lawyer has filed a lawsuit against the UK’s biggest supermarket chain Tesco over his alleged mistreatment which, he claimed, has dislodged his kidney stones.

Lalu Hanuman has claimed 70,000 pounds (USD 91,451) in damages after being falsely accused of ‘theft for walking away with an unpaid bar of chocolate’. He was on his way to a concert when he bought the 1.05 pounds (USD 1.37) bar of vegan chocolate and paid for it at the self-service till.

Hanuman threw the receipt in the bin and made his way out of the Tesco Express store in the Russell Square area of central London.

According to ‘The Sunday Times’ the lawyer claims to have been stopped by the store’s security guard who falsely accused him of not paying and then forcibly moved him back into the shop.

Hanuman claims the incident resulted in his kidney stones being dislodged.

Tesco admitted that the chocolate had been paid for and explained the confusion over an inadvertent double-swipe of the barcode by the lawyer, who had required some assistance while using the self-service checkout till.

A UK court hearing in the case is scheduled to take place July 21.

Agencies