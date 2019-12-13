Islamabad: After Pakistan banned the import of Indian products, media reports reveal that now Indian products are being smuggled through the ports of other countries. The Indian products are being smuggled to Pakistan after changing their packaging and labels, the Jang reported.

Federal board of revenue Chairman Shabbar Zaidi confirmed that Indian products are being imported to Pakistan through the ports of other countries. Several such cases have been registered and strict action will be taken against those involved in illegal imports of Indian products, Zaidi said.

India revoked Pakistan’s most-favoured nation status following the Pulwama terrorist attack that killed over 40 CRPF personnel. Pakistan suspended trade with India after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir. Both the steps had a huge impact on Pakistan’s economy.