New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 cases per lakh people are one of the lowest in the world despite its high population density. The recovery rate has now reached almost 56 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said Monday. The Health Ministry also informed that testing facilities in India are being ramped up on a daily basis.

Rate of infection

For every one lakh population, there are 30.04 coronavirus cases in India,. The global average in this regard is over three times at 114.67, the ministry said. It referred to the ‘WHO Situation Report 153’, dated June 21 for the latest updates.

“This low figure is thus a testimony to the graded, pre-emptive and pro-active approach the government of India took with states and UTs. It surely helped in prevention, containment and management of COVID-19,” the ministry said in a statement.

Figures in other countries

Citing the WHO, the ministry said the US has 671.24 cases per lakh population. The figures for Germany, Spain, Brazil and the UK are 583.88, 526.22, 489.42 and 448.86 cases per lakh population, respectively. It said Russia has 400.82 cases per lakh people. Italy, Canada, Iran and Turkey have 393.52, 268.98, 242.82 and 223.53 cases respectively.

In India, as on Monday morning, the total number of coronavirus cases stood at 4,25,282 and the death toll at 13,699.

In its update issued at 8.00am Monday, the ministry said 9,440 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries now stands at 2,37,195, a recovery rate of 55.77 per cent. Presently, there are 1,74,387 active cases and all are under medical supervision, it said.

Total samples tested

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 69,50,493 samples have been tested up to 21 June. Among them 1,43,267 were done Sunday itself.

Monday was the 11th day in a row when the country registered over 10,000 cases.

PTI