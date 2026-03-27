India today stands at the precipice of a mammoth crisis: the spectre of youth unemployment looms like a dark cloud over its demographic dividend. With a median age of 28 and one of the youngest populations on Earth, the country has long asserted its demographic dividend as the engine of persistent growth. Yet, the latest evidence tears through this illusion: the dividend is curdling into a demographic catastrophe. Rising youth unemployment, chronic graduate joblessness, and a murky public employment framework together form the contours of a structural crisis of gargantuan proportions.

The latest report from Azim Premji University titled “State of Working India 2026”, released on 17 March, reveals a widening gap between education and job creation. More young people are entering higher education. But job creation is not keeping pace. Professional education in India has become highly unaffordable, transforming from an opportunity into a major financial burden due to costs rising faster than income. The report noted with dismay that graduates now form the largest share of unemployed youth between 2004 and 2023, approximately 50 lakh graduates were added every year, while the number of employed graduates rose by only around 28 lakh annually, and out of which only 17 lakh were salaried. India’s youth population aged 15 to 29 stands at 36.7 crore by 2023, accounting for a third of the working population. Of these, 26.3 crore is not in education and constitutes a workforce. Among those aged between 20-29, 6.3 crore are graduates and out of which 67% laguish without a job. This marks a significant increase from 32% in 2004, highlighting a mounting structural gap between higher education and job creation. Among the youngest graduates, aged 15 to 25, nearly 40% find themselves cast adrift.

The report, analysing data from the government’s Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) and the earlier Employment–Unemployment Survey (EUS), finds that graduate youth unemployment has been a persistent problem. It stood at 39.33% in 2023, up from 35.02% in 1983, for those below 25 years of age. The findings underscore the urgent need to expand adequate salaried employment opportunities to match the aspirations and capabilities of a highly educated workforce.

While the private sector is often seen as the primary driver of employment, its capacity to absorb the growing workforce remains limited. Moreover, private sector jobs are frequently less secure and lower in quality compared to the stable, large-scale employment historically provided by the public sector. Yet, public employment in India— and in many developing countries—is often viewed through a narrow fiscal lens. Policymakers, under pressure to manage fiscal deficits, tend to treat reductions in the public-sector wage bill as an easy solution. While such measures may offer short-term fiscal relief, they carry serious long-term consequences.

Contrary to popular perception, countries like India are not overstaffed but significantly understaffed in the public sector. According to the latest Public Enterprises Survey, CPSEs employed over 15.42 lakh persons in 2024–25, compared to around 12.69 lakh in 2020–21—a modest growth of just 1.61%. However, this increase is largely driven by the addition of over 54,000 casual and contract workers. More concerning is the decline in regular employment. The number of regular employees fell from 8.61 lakh in 2022 to around 7.83 lakh in 2024–25. The number of central government employees has also declined to 3.17 million in 2022–23, the lowest in nearly a decade, continuing a downward trend since 2014.

The truth is stark: India is not overstaffed—it is catastrophically understaffed. Schools without teachers, hospitals without doctors, and inadequate law enforcement represent the lived reality for millions. What emerges is a troubling paradox: a nation rich in educated youth, yet constrained by systemic inertia, policy hesitation, and an economy unable to fully utilise its human capital. A country cannot aspire to become developed while leaving its youth unemployed or underemployed. What young people seek is not precarious work, but dignified employment.

The writer is an Odisha-based economist and columnist.