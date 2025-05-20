New Delhi: India’s diplomatic outreach for calling out Pakistan’s bluff on terrorism and exposing it as the ‘epicentre’ of global terror is set to kick off, with one of the seven all-party delegations led by JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha heading to the Eastern nations, including Japan Wednesday.

“Our delegation will leave the country tomorrow. We will go to Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore,” Sanjay Kumar Jha, JD(U)’s national working president, told the press at Patna airport Tuesday.

He said that the primary objective of the all-party delegation is to expose Pakistan globally and tell the entire world about how it nurtures and propagates terrorism.

After the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, the Modi government unveiled an elaborate plan to mount a diplomatic offensive on Pakistan, with an aim to isolate and expose it globally by busting its fake propaganda. Seven delegations, comprising MPs and leaders from all parties, were formed, who will go to friendly nations and also members of the UN Security Council and inform them about Pakistan’s dirty terror exports, not just to India but also to other nations.

The move came in response to Pakistan’s futile attempts to project itself as the victim of terror and also equate itself with India.

Sanjay Kumar Jha-led delegation comprises leaders like BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, Congress leader Salman Khurshid, TMC MP Yusuf Pathan (now replaced by Abhishek Banerjee).

Speaking to the media, ahead of their ‘mission expose Pakistan’, the JD(U) leader said that the whole country is united against terrorism and is supporting the actions of the Modi government and the Indian Army.

“We are going abroad not as representatives of any party, but as representatives of the country,” he firmly stated.

Jha, whose party is in alliance with the BJP at the Centre, also reiterated the Modi government’s stand that this is the new normal and any further act of aggression from Pakistan will now be treated as an ‘act of war’.

Notably, all seven delegations, comprising leaders from different parties and distinguished diplomats, will apprise the nations globally about India’s strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism and also the government’s firm resolve to combat terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

IANS