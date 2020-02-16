Sydney: India’s pre-women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match against Pakistan was washed out Sunday without a ball bowled in Brisbane. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will now have to wait until Tuesday to take the field when they face West Indies.

Persistent showers meant that even the toss could not be held on Sunday at the Allan Border Field. It means that India will get to play only one warm-up game ahead of their match against defending champions Australia on the opening day of the T20 World Cup here February 21.

The Indian team however have been in Australia since late January, having previously taken part in a T20 tri-series against the hosts and England. India won two and lost as many to make it to the final where they lost to Australia by 11 runs.

India have never managed to reach the final of the tournament and have been knocked out in the semi-finals thrice. In the last edition which was held in 2018 in the West Indies, they lost to 2009 champions England by eight wickets.

IANS