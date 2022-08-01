Basseterre: Cricket West Indies (CWI) have said that the start of Monday’s second T20I between India and West Indies is shifted to 10 pm Indian Standard Time (IST), which is 12 pm local time and 11:30 am Jamaica time due to significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad.

As per the previous schedule, the match at Warner Park was to begin at 8 pm IST and 10:30 am local time. “Due to circumstances beyond CWI’s control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad.”

“As a result, today’s match 2nd Gold medal T20 Cup match is due to start at 12:30 pm (11:30 am Jamaica/10 pm India). CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders. Stadium gates now open at 10.00 am,” said an official statement by CWI.

India is currently leading the five-match T20I series against the West Indies 1-0 following their victory by 68 runs Friday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. The visitors, under the captaincy of stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan, had earlier won the ODI series 3-0 with all matches played at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

IANS