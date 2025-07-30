New Delhi: The country’s largest airline IndiGo Wednesday saw its profit after tax decline 20 per cent to Rs 2,176.3 crore in the three months ended June.

The carrier had a profit after tax of Rs 2,728.8 crore in the year-ago period.

“Despite a challenging operating environment marked by geopolitical tensions, airspace restrictions and the tragic accident in the Indian aviation sector, IndiGo reported a net profit of Rs 21,763 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025,” InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, said in a release.

The passenger volumes demonstrated a strong growth of around 12 per cent year-over-year reflecting resilient demand despite the external headwinds, it added.

