Jammu: An infant injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district succumbed Monday at a hospital, police said.

The infant, along with two more civilians were injured in the Pakistani shelling and firing on the Line of Control (LoC) Sunday.

The Pakistan Army had resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing in Shahpur and Saujiyan sectors of the LoC to which the Indian Army also retaliated.

IANS