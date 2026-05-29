Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, the body of an infant – a girl child— was found in a septic tank in Unit 6 area near Kali Mandir slum under Capital police station here, officials said Thursday. According to locals, the septic tank had been clogged for the past three to four days and was emitting a foul smell.

Sanitation workers cleaning the tank discovered the body of the infant, believed to be around four to five months old. Alarmed by the incident, locals informed the police, who reached the spot and recovered the body. “The body has been sent to Capital Hospital for postmortem,” a police official said, adding that an investigation has been launched into the matter. Police have started efforts to identify the person or persons responsible for dumping the infant in the septic tank. “We received a call around 2:30pm, rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

A thorough investigation has been initiated to nab those behind the incident,” said Capital police IIC Radhakanta Sahoo. The incident sparked outrage in the locality, with residents condemning the act. They also questioned the circumstances under which the infant was thrown into the septic tank and demanded stringent action against those responsible.