Cuttack: Madhusudan Law College, one of the oldest institutions for legal studies in Odisha, has been suffering from a myriad of problems for last several years.

The premier law college is yet to have the infrastructure recommended by the University Grants Commission (UGC), sources said.

At present, the college is imparting teaching for both undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in law along with five-year Integrated BA-LLB course. More than a thousand students have enrolled themselves to various courses at the law college, sources said.

However, the college has been facing shortage of classrooms for last few years. Moreover, it has only seven faculty members. On the other hand, the institute is yet to have security guards.

This apart, the college lacks digital classrooms, e-library, canteen, common room, primary health centre and proper hostel facility for the students, sources added.

Recently, a group of students approached Revenue Divisional Commissioner (central) Anil Kumar Samal and Cuttack district Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani to solve various issues of Madhusudan Law College. The students also met Orissa High Court Bar Association president and secretary and sought their help in this regard.

It is learnt that Chayani has directed Cuttack Sadar Block Development Officer (BDO) to take immediate steps to construct a ladies’ hostel for the law college.

“Our college does not have any agreement with any national and international institute of legal studies to provide better exposure to students. We will try to meet the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Union Law Minister and the Law Minister of Odisha to raise our issues with them,” said a student.