Bhadrak: Infrastructure development projects like food & textile parks, district level stadium, district jail and indoor stadium in Bhadrak have faltered due to apathetic attitude of the district administration.

Even as several ambitious projects suffered red tape, others could not see the limelight amid administrative impasse even after land acquisitions. Nearly 217 acres of land have already been acquired for different projects in Bhadrak district so far.

Bhadrak denizens have resented the lack of development in the district over the years. The government representatives allegedly show no willpower for infrastructure development in the district.

Even though there are long demanded development projects like medical college, agricultural university, granting university status to Bhadrak autonomous college, establishing nursing school in the district, there has been very little progress in this regard.

Precisely, a food & textile park which was proposed at Dhamnagar Chhak under Bhandaripokhari block has faltered. Construction work of this project has failed to begin despite land acquisition.

Initially, 217.71 acres of land were acquired for the construction of the proposed Dharani Sugar Factory in 1995 beside Dhamnagar Chhak along the national highway. However, over 26 years have passed since then and there has been no progress whatsoever. Later, it was decided by the district administration to set up a food & textile park in the same place.

On the other hand, hundreds of displaced villagers belonging to Pahimahura, Manjurigadia and Helapur areas under Bhandaripokhari block have lost their hopes for infrastructure development.

Similarly, the ambitious Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium project proposed at Bhadrak town suffers the same fate. Interdepartmental officials are entangled only in discussions and official correspondences.

Likewise, the district jail at Bhadrak town was decided to be shifted, due to shortage of adequate space, to Amargadia and then again to Bahudarada area. The district administration had chalked out plans to construct a new district jail here on 20 acres of land.

Deputy Inspector General (Jail) had visited the site seven years back and demarcated land for the purpose. This project has made no progress thereafter, expressed local denizens and intelligentsia.

On being contacted, Bhadrak additional project officer Rajendra Kumar Panda said, “It has not yet been decided as to which company would set up the proposed food & textile park at Dhamnagar Chhak.”

Reacting to this, local denizen and lawyer Gadadhar Bal said, “As no industries are being set up in Bhadrak district, hundreds of poor people migrate to work as labourers to outside districts and cities.”

“Acquisition of 217 acres of land which has not being utilised for the past 26 years speaks volumes about the efficacy of Bhadrak district administration. It is only an attitudinal problem of the district level officials,” local labour union leader Samar Kumar Bal opined.

