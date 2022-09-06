New Delhi: To display Opposition unity, the INLD has invited Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav and Farooq Abdullah for its September 25 rally which will also be attended by Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav, party leader Abhay Chautala said Tuesday.

The INLD national general secretary said former prime minister and JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik have also been invited to the rally.

An invitation will also be sent to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, TDP president Chandrababu Naidu and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chautala told PTI.

He said, “During a meeting with Nitish Kumar ji, INLD supremo O P Chautala invited him to the September 25 rally in Fatehabad, and he agreed to attend the meeting.”

When contacted, JD(U) leader K C Tyagi confirmed that Kumar will attend the rally along with Tejashwi Yadav.

“To mark the birthday of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, various opposition leaders will come together on one stage and it would be an appropriate occasion to discuss various issues,” Tyagi told PTI.

O P Chautala claimed that people are fed up with the BJP and “an atmosphere against the ruling party at the Centre is building in the country”.

“The September 25 rally will not only showcase opposition unity but also anger against the BJP government,” he said, adding all socialist and erstwhile Janata Dal leaders should come on one stage.

The INLD has been organising public rallies on the birthday of its founder Devi Lal and has been inviting various leaders from opposition parties, other than the Congress.

PTI