Puri: The counting and verification of ornaments in the inner Ratna Bhandar of the Shree Jagannath Temple began Monday.

A preparatory meeting in this regard was held Sunday at the temple office under the chairmanship of Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee. The meeting was attended by the Puri district collector, the chairman of the high-level Ratna Bhandar committee and members of the inventory team.

As per the SOP issued by the state government, the keys will be brought from the district treasury, and the inner Ratna Bhandar will be opened in the presence of the district magistrate.

Detailed discussions were held on the procedure for counting the ornaments inside the treasury, including the roles of officials stationed inside and outside, and the necessary arrangements.

All ornaments will undergo 3D scanning, digital photography and documentation, following which a digital catalogue will be prepared. This will help make future inventory processes faster and more efficient.

According to the 1978 list, the inner Ratna Bhandar houses 367 types of gold ornaments, including crowns, earrings, nose rings, necklaces, armlets, rings and anklets. The total weight of gold ornaments is about 4,364 bhari.

Additionally, 231 silver ornaments weigh around 14,878 bhari.

The ongoing inventory process will be matched with the 1978 records during the counting of the inner treasury.