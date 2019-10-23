Remuna: Tension ran high at Jankharai Chasakhanda Nodal UP School under Chasakhanda panchayat of Remuna block in Balasore district after insects were found in the mid-day meal cooked for students Tuesday.

According to a source, education department officials including DPC Surendra Prasad Sankhua, block education officer in-charge Prachi Tanaya Giri and block additional education officer Namita Samal reached the school on being informed and started an investigation into the matter.

After inspection, they found the insects to have come from soybean used to prepare the meal.

Given the food was prepared by a local self-help group (SHG), the education department officials ordered to disengage the concerned SHG from supplying mid-day meal to the school. They also reprimanded the headmaster in-charge for his negligence in the issue.

Remuna MLA, who was on the spot for another engagement, also reached the school and inspected the utensils of the students. The MLA expressed his dissatisfaction over the issue.

Taking the issue seriously, the education department officials have written to the collector to suspend the concerned headmaster in-charge.

Meanwhile, the SHG members, in their defense, said that the issue came up since they procured the soybean without checking the expiry date.