Dolly Chaiwala’s fan following is no less than that of a celebrity. Now, a video has surfaced on social media in which a woman is seen imitating the Indian Dolly Chaiwala. The video is being liked a lot.

Actually, the viral video features an American woman. The woman was trying to imitate the Indian Dolly Chaiwala. This video has been shared on the social media platform Instagram from an account named @the_vernekar_family. In the video, a happy woman named Jessica is seen serving tea and samosas in a jolly way.

In the video, you will see the woman saying words like “Chai, Chai, Samosa-Samosa, Bhajji-Bhajji, Chutney-Chutney.” Seeing her act, her husband tries to pull her leg, but the innocent woman continues with her act.

In this video, her husband asks if she wants to become the famous ‘Dolly Chaiwala.’ To this, the woman replies that she considers herself ‘Jessica Chaiwala.’

Watch video: https://www.instagram.com/the_vernekar_family/reel/DB-SyQHRHRF/?hl=en

Social media users flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “Dearest Chaiwala, your tea must be amazing!” At the same time, another user wrote, “How do you adopt Indian culture so easily?”

Earlier, a German woman was trying to make boondi for laddu, which attracted attention. In the video, she reveals how cooking gave her a unique connection with India. The German woman said in her video, “Cooking outside gives a completely different comfort and feeling. It took me back to India.”