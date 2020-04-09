Bhubaneswar: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar is set to build a COVID-19 testing centre to test samples of persons with suspected symptoms of the deadly virus.

The Director of ILS Dr. Ajay Kumar Parida informed Principal Secretary of Health department, Nikunja Bihari Dhal that it has received the permission to conduct the testing and will begin COVID-19 testing from next week, a tweet by Health and Family Welfare Department said.

https://twitter.com/HFWOdisha/status/1247827565521203200

Sources said that samples of suspected COVID-19 persons are being tested at RMRC and AIIMS in Bhubaneswar and SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The Odisha government had urged the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in New Delhi to allow COVID-19 testing facilities at three more hospitals in the state. The names proposed by the state government are those of MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, VIMSAR in Burla and IGH in Rourkela.

ICMR is likely to set up medical laboratories and facilities in Odisha as two AN-32 transport aircraft of Indian Air Force airlifted 19 personnel and 3500kg of medical equipment from Tambaram, Tamil Nadu to Bhubaneswar.

Notably, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State is 44, which includes two discharged cases and one case of death.

PNN