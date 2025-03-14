Monkeys living in forests often stay in groups and sometimes trespass into human settlements in search of food. When monkeys come in groups, people usually avoid confronting them, but when a monkey is seen alone, some individuals try to harass it in various ways. At times, people throw stones at them for fun, causing injuries to these helpless creatures.

Meanwhile, a video is going viral on social media, showing an injured monkey entering a medical store to get treatment.

The video was shared on Instagram by an account named pia.bengaltigress and has been viewed by thousands of people, who are also expressing their reactions. One user wrote, “Indeed, humanity is still alive in this world.” Another commented, “This monkey turned out to be very intelligent, brother!”

This viral video is reportedly from Meherpur, Bangladesh, where a monkey entered a medical store on its own to seek treatment and even indicated to the shopkeeper where it was injured. The video shows the monkey patiently allowing the people in the store to bandage its wound. Towards the end of the video, a person is seen carefully dressing the monkey’s wound.