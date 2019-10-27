Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor and Kareen Kapoor’s Jab We Met will be everyone’s favourite movie for obvious reasons. The superhit movie was loved by one and all for its unique story and incredible performances.
The film opened to a thunderous response from the audiences all over the world. Jab We Met is recognised for its cinematography, locations, costumes and most importantly, for its dialogues. Kareena, Shahid and every character in the film have very memorable performances, and they will surely be remembered even in the years to come.
As, the film completes 12 years, let’s talk about few interesting facts about the movie.
- Every girl after watching the movie believed there is a bit of Kareena Kapoor’s character Geet Dhillon in her.
- The film director Imtiaz Ali became the most sought-after director in the industry.
- The movie established Shahid Kapoor as an exceptional artist as he essayed the role of a quintessential knight-in-shining-armour through his incredible performance as Aditya Kashyap.
- The film Jab We Met was remade in Tamil as Kanden Kadhalai in which Bharath and Tamannaah stepped into Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s shoes respectively.
- The film became an inspiration for many actors to join the film industry in the years to follow.
- Bobby Deol was the original choice for playing Aditya Kashyap but was replaced by Shahid Kapoor.
- It was Kareena Kapoor who insisted to take her then boyfriend Shahid and replace Bobby.
- Since then, Bobby is not in talking terms with Kareena and the director Imtiaz.
- The spell of Jab we Met lingers on, even after 12 years, as it takes us through a dreamscape where a boy meets a girl and their lives change forever.