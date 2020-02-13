Digapahandi: Even as the political scenario in Digapahandi civic body in Ganjam district is confusing, internal bickering in all three major political parties –BJD, BJP and Congress– has made the situation all the more chaotic.

According to sources, curiosity among political leaders and party workers in Digapahandi ahead of the civic elections is growing.

There are a number of aspirants for municipal elections. A consensus on candidatures along party lines for the chairmanship of the Notified Area Council (NAC) is yet to be reached.

Political observers speculate new political equations in Digapahandi civic area ahead of elections. Development of the town could be a predominating issue.

A preparatory meeting of a BJD faction December 23 has fuelled such thoughts. Two top BJD leaders have started throwing mud at each other. Internal bickering among their supporters has assumed serious proportions.

Two young leaders have started projecting themselves at all meetings and party programmes. One faction is said to have boycotted the party’s foundation day meeting December 26 bringing to the fore the differences.

The Congress’s organisation has become dormant here after 2019 general elections. For some reasons or the other, it has failed to capitalise on the anti-incumbency trend in the civic body.

Although the civic authorities have failed to resolve several basic problems of people, the Congress has not raised its voice against this. The party never protests or stages agitations against the civic administration, political analyst Tapan Kumar Mishra said.

Both the state as well as the district leadership of the BJP had kept Digapahandi as a focus area prior to 2019 elections. The party had attempted to get closer to voters, through its election campaign ‘Mo booth, sabuthu majbut’, he added.

Election results made it apparent that BJP was closer to people as the latter were dissatisfied with the ruling party. They falsely believe they still have people’s support.

Though CPI and CPI (M) have their own vote banks in Digapahandi, they may not succeed in getting the mandate in municipal elections.

Public stature, contacts and organisational abilities of local leaders play a decisive role during municipal elections. Election manifestoes, local issues, performance of local leaders and selection of ideal candidates could be crucial the 2020 municipal elections.

