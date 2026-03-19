Bhubaneswar: The Department of Sociology at Utkal University organised an international conference on “Rethinking Development and Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS): A Sociological Reflection” March 19-20 to mark its golden jubilee.

Vice-Chancellor Jagneshwar Dandapat highlighted the importance of integrating Indian knowledge systems with modern science and technology, while PG Council Chairperson Mitali Chinara emphasised sustainable development as a key goal for a developed India by 2047.

Conference convenor Rabindra Garada stressed the need to shift from growth-centric models to approaches focused on well-being and social justice. Keynote speaker Soumendra M. Pattnaik underscored the relevance of indigenous knowledge systems in shaping sustainable development discourse.

Speakers, including Swati Mishra and Luzilda C. Arciniega, called for rethinking development through inclusive and alternative frameworks. Experts also highlighted themes such as education, sustainability, grassroots innovation and social movements across plenary and technical sessions.

The department honoured former professors for their contributions, while the first day concluded with a cultural program showcasing regional traditions. The conference saw participation from academicians, researchers and students, fostering dialogue on integrating indigenous knowledge with contemporary development practices.