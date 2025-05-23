Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will host a two-day international conference on ‘Kalinga and Southeast Asia: The Civilisational Connect’ May 24 and 25.

Aimed at exploring the deep-rooted historical, maritime and cultural ties between ancient Kalinga (modern-day Odisha) and Southeast Asian nations, the conference promises to bring global attention to Odisha’s rich civilisational legacy, a senior official said here Friday.

The conference is being jointly organised by the state government’s Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department, Institute of Media Studies, Utkal University, Bhubaneswar, and the central government.

Eminent professors, scholars, historians and researchers from the country and across Southeast Asia are scheduled to attend the conference, he said.

The conference will feature multiple plenary sessions covering diverse themes such as historical connections, cultural exchanges and literary linkages.

Special focus will be given to ancient maritime trade, which historically positioned Odisha as a vital hub of commerce and trade, he said.

PTI