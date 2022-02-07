Balasore: Police busted an interstate cyber fraudster gang in Balasore and arrested five cyber fraudsters Sunday with a seizure of cash worth Rs 3.69 lakh from them.

According to reports, Jyotsnarani Patra, a resident of Baligohira under Nilagiri NAC, had made two fixed deposits worth Rs 10 lakh at IndusInd Bank near Fakirmohan Golei, September 23, 2020.

Besides, she had made savings of Rs 2.45 lakh. However, cyber criminals had hacked into her savings account and fixed deposits. They managed to withdraw Rs 12.45 lakh.

Patra had filed an FIR at the Balasore cyber police station about vanishing of funds from her accounts December 29, 2021. Police registered a case and started an investigation and arrested the five fraudsters. Cash worth Rs 3.69 lakh was seized from them.

Addressing a presser here, IIC of the cyber crime police station Minarani Bindhani said that a 12-member team of police officials had been formed which first arrested RMD Rahi (25) from Sundargarh district in this connection.

During interrogation, Rahi revealed the names of the other accomplices. Later the police team went to Kolkata, Bihar and Jharkhand.

They arrested Samim Ahmmed (32) of Murshidabad and Nija Hussain (28) of Tallulah from various hotels of West Bengal, Md Ansari (25) from Deoghar district in Jharkhand and Sajid Iqbal (18) from Sirsha district in Bihar.

